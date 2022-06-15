Saudi Arabia announces fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has announced fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students to study at diploma, bachelor's, master's, and PhD levels in top universities of the kingdom.
Students residing in Pakistan and legal resident of the kingdom both can apply for these scholarships.
“75 per cent students will be awarded scholarship from Pakistan. Whereas 25 per cent scholarships will be given to Pakistani students residing in the Kingdom,” HEC announced in a statement.
The successful candidates will also be provided with monthly stipend and other facilities, including free medical and hostel.
The scholarships have been offered in the disciplines of politics, law, education, administration, economics, engineering, computer science, agriculture, Arabic, Islamic Studies and media sciences.
𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞— HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) June 13, 2022
For details, please visit: https://t.co/wAGwcn88UD pic.twitter.com/QMuGa51ShL
The science students securing the scholarships will be given a monthly stipend of 900 Saudi Riyal (SR) and 850 SR monthly allowance will be given to humanities students.
Moreover, the Saudi government will provide a return ticket to the students.
The applicants, hailing from Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), should be aged between 17 to 25 years for Bachelor's programme, must be below 30 years for Master's programme and less than 35 for PhD programme on closing date of the application portal of respective university.
Each university is authorized to enroll only 5 percent international students except Princess Noor Binte Abdul Rehman university for girls, Riyadh and Jamia Islamia Madinah Munawara. The admission percentage of Princess Noor Binte Abdul Rehman university for girls, Riyadh on scholarship is 8 percent, whereas Jamia Islamia Madinah Munawara grants admission on scholarships 85 percent of total seats.
The scholarship covers free lodging; three months furnishing allowance on arrival in KSA for married scholars; return air ticket; free medical for the students and his/her family, if married; three months graduation allowance for shipment of books; subsidised meal at the campus; sports and recreational activities on the campus; and support for dependents and travel expenses.
