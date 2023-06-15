Search

Mariyam Nafees stuns fans with latest Instagram post

Maheen Khawaja 07:20 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
Source: Mariyam Nafees (Instagram)

Mariyam Nafees is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for her remarkable talent and strong presence. Not only is she a gifted actress, but she also stands out as a woman who fearlessly expresses her thoughts and opinions on matters close to her heart.

With her captivating Instagram feed, she effortlessly captivates her fans and keeps netizens completely engrossed. In a recent delightful update, she treated her followers to a mesmerizing photo shoot alongside her husband, accompanied by the enchanting caption "whirlpool love."

This particular moment unfolded during their visit to a Harry Potter studio, where the couple found themselves immersed in a sea of Hogwarts letters. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a sleeveless navy blue dress, radiating natural beauty as she beamed with joy at the camera. The entire experience was nothing short of magical, leaving everyone in awe.

Her legion of fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and compliments.

Mariyam made her debut in the drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar and Choti Choti Batain.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Guinness World Records confirms non-stop cooking record of Hilda Baci

08:29 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Daily horoscope – 15 June 2023

09:03 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

