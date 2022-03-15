FM Qureshi briefs UN chief on India's missile launch in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about India's "accidental" missile launch that landed in Pakistani, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a phone call to the UN secretary-general, Pakistan's Foreign Minister emphasised that it was a flagrant breach of Pakistan's airspace, demonstrating India's contempt for aviation safety and regional peace and security.

“Pakistan continues to act with moderation and responsibility,” the FM added.

He emphasised Pakistan's call for a joint investigation into the incident, citing several flaws and major technological errors in India's management of strategic weapons.

The foreign minister said the incident is consistent with India’s irresponsible conduct and needs to be addressed by the international community, including the UN Security Council.

Indian ‘Missile’ landed in Pakistan

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Army said on Thursday that "a high speed flying object" launched from India landed in Pakistan's Mian Channu area on March 9.

The object, which is believed to be a surface-to-surface missile fired by India, did not hit any strategic target inside Pakistan. However, it damaged some civilian property.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, spokesperson for the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the projectile was launched from India and it remained in the air for three minutes before landing in Pakistan.