Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued upward trend on first day of the business week after it set fresh records in previous week amid uncertain political and economic situation in the country.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,100 to close at Rs235,100 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs943 to settle at Rs201,560, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $5 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,900 per tola and Rs2,486.28 per 10 graims, respectively.