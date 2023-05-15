Punjab extends ban on rallies in Lahore for seven days

LAHORE – The city administration has extended ban on holding of rallies and public gatherings in Punjab capital for seven days.

The Home Department has issued a notification in this regard, extending imposition of the Section 144 in Lahore. It added that the ban has been imposed under Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance 2023.

In March this year, the government had imposed Section 144 in Lahore after the PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced rallies to put pressure on the government for snap elections in the country.