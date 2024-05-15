ICMPD hosts Journalists Workshop in Lahore to improve reporting on Migration

On 7-8 May 2024, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) organised and coordinated a two-day training workshop in Lahore titled "Migration through Media Reporting: Strengthening Knowledge, Access to Information and Tools for Journalists to better report on Migration in Pakistan." This training initiative targeted approximately 25 journalists and media personnel, including influencers, covering newsbeats in the Province of Punjab.
The primary aim of the workshop was to enrich the understanding of journalists regarding migration management and governance in Pakistan. Participants were equipped with essential terminologies, best practices, and specific techniques essential for responsible and ethical journalism in the realm of migration.
Through practical exercises, case studies, and the presentation of short videos, the training fostered group engagement and encouraged participants to create articles and content focused on migration-related themes, thereby amplifying awareness nationwide.
As a component of the training program, ICMPD's expert provided an overview of the Handbook on Migration Reporting for Journalists (2020), offering valuable support to journalists in generating impartial, fact-based reports. Furthermore, sessions delved into the significance of digital storytelling and its potential to influence audience perceptions regarding the realities and consequences of irregular migration.
Representation from Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) added depth to the training, allowing participants to grasp the roles of each institution in facilitating legal migration pathways (BEOE) and addressing irregular migration routes and associated consequences (FIA).
This workshop was organised within the framework of the project "Awareness raising and information campaigns on the risks of irregular migration in Pakistan" (PARIM-II), funded by the European Union and co-funded/co-implemented by Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, and Greece. Through collaborative efforts, such initiatives aim to combat irregular migration and promote informed decision-making among potential migrants in Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.