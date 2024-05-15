Search

Pakistan

ICMPD hosts Journalists Workshop in Lahore to improve reporting on Migration

Web Desk
09:40 AM | 15 May, 2024
On 7-8 May 2024, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) organised and coordinated a two-day training workshop in Lahore titled "Migration through Media Reporting: Strengthening Knowledge, Access to Information and Tools for Journalists to better report on Migration in Pakistan." This training initiative targeted approximately 25 journalists and media personnel, including influencers, covering newsbeats in the Province of Punjab.

The primary aim of the workshop was to enrich the understanding of journalists regarding migration management and governance in Pakistan. Participants were equipped with essential terminologies, best practices, and specific techniques essential for responsible and ethical journalism in the realm of migration.

 Through practical exercises, case studies, and the presentation of short videos, the training fostered group engagement and encouraged participants to create articles and content focused on migration-related themes, thereby amplifying awareness nationwide.

As a component of the training program, ICMPD's expert provided an overview of the Handbook on Migration Reporting for Journalists (2020), offering valuable support to journalists in generating impartial, fact-based reports. Furthermore, sessions delved into the significance of digital storytelling and its potential to influence audience perceptions regarding the realities and consequences of irregular migration.

Representation from Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) added depth to the training, allowing participants to grasp the roles of each institution in facilitating legal migration pathways (BEOE) and addressing irregular migration routes and associated consequences (FIA).

This workshop was organised within the framework of the project "Awareness raising and information campaigns on the risks of irregular migration in Pakistan" (PARIM-II), funded by the European Union and co-funded/co-implemented by Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, and Greece. Through collaborative efforts, such initiatives aim to combat irregular migration and promote informed decision-making among potential migrants in Pakistan.

