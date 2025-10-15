Latest

BISE DG Khan Intermediate Part 1 Class 11 Results 2025

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan officially declared the Class 11 (Intermediate Part 1) results 2025 today at 10:00 AM! Students across the region can now check their results and celebrate their achievements.

Online: Visit the BISE DG Khan official website to view your marks.

Via SMS: Simply type your roll number and send it to 800295.

SMS Codes for Punjab Boards

  • Faisalabad – 800240

  • DG Khan – 800295

  • Gujranwala – 800299

  • Rawalpindi – 800296

  • Lahore – 800291

  • Bahawalpur – 800298

  • Sargodha – 800290

  • Sahiwal – 800292

  • Multan – 800293

The official gazette will be released shortly, giving students a complete record of the results.

All Punjab boards, including Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, are celebrating today as HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) 2025 results are announced. It’s time for students to check their hard-earned success

BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 1 Results 2025 (Check Class 11 Results here)

