Mani unveils the secret to happily married life with Hira

Lollywood diva Hira Mani and her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani are the perfect couple whose whirlwind romance hasn't dimmed despite being together for more than a decade.

The celebrity couple has never minced their admiration for each other on public platforms and now it seems that the golden secret to happily married life has been unveiled by Mani himself.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actor hilariously pulls his wife's leg as he confesses that they comprise by admitting Mani's faults.

"My wife and I alwAys [sic] compromise. I admit I am wrong. And she agrees with me," he quipped alongside the caption.

Reciprocating the love, the DoBol star expressed her amusement and dropped a comment, "Hahahha babe," with a heart-eyed emoticon.

Hira Mani and her husband are one of the most-liked celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then the couple drops glimpses of their private life, leaving their fan base gushing.

Hira and Salman Saqib Sheikh got married in 2008 and share two sons Muzammil, born in 2009 and Ibrahim born in 2014.

On the work front, Hira is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.