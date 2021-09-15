PM Imran condoles death of British PM Boris Johnson's mother

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sad demise of his mother.

In a tweet, the premier wrote “My condolences to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sad demise of his mother. In this difficult moment, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Charlotte Johnson Wahl died at the age of 79 after suffering from Parkinson's disease. In addition to the Boris, Wahl had three more children Rachel, Leo and Joseph. The incumbent British Premier once described his mother, who was a painter, as the ‘supreme authority’ in the family. World leaders have sent their condolences to Johnson.

