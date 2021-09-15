WATCH: 'Influential' man, son torture elderly rickshaw driver in Karachi
WATCH: 'Influential' man, son torture elderly rickshaw driver in Karachi
KARACHI – Police in the country’s largest metropolis apprehended a man named Kaleem Shah on charges of torturing and humiliating an elderly rickshaw driver in Karachi’s Punjab Colony.

In the heinous clip of the incident, Shah who is also known as KulShah in the neighborhood can be seen torturing a rickshaw driver along with his son who continued slapping the elderly man.

The culprit also filmed the gruesome incident and later shared it on social media. Reports in local media quoting sources said Shah targeted the rickshaw driver after he scolded his son over some petty issue.

Later, he brought the victim to his residence and started torturing him. Shah can also be seen hurling life threats to the man.

As the torture clip went vital, SSP South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh sought details of the incident and directed the officials of Frere Town police station to apprehend the accused and registered a case under the sections of abduction and murder threat.

Meanwhile, the victim Aqeel Ahmed while speaking with a media outlet said the young boy, the son of Shah, had returned to his home with his father moments after he scolded him over some petty issues. The accused came to my home and abducted me at gunpoint, he added.

Further proceedings are underway.

