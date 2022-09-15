Yumna Zaidi’s new dance video goes viral
03:50 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Source: Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)
Bakhtawar is definitely becoming a fan favourite and has been loved by the public and critics alike. The Sunday drama is the “journey of a young headstrong girl trying to escape her troubled home, difficulties and pain, and create a better tomorrow for herself.”

While the drama is a heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments.

Now, Yumna has left the fans delighted as he shared a BTS video where she leaves no stones unturned to channel boss energy with her fellow co-stars including Huma Nawab.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi and the handsome hunk Wahaj Ali have been cast to portray the lead roles in an upcoming drama serial produced under the banner of 7th Sky entertainment.

