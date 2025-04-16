Ali Sisters among 5 Pakistani players reach finals of Australian Junior Open Squash Championship

Five Pakistani players, including the famous Ali sisters, have qualified for the finals in various categories of the ongoing Australian Junior Open Squash Championship in Melbourne.

The Ali Sisters from Peshawar made history by reaching the finals without losing a single game, each winning their semifinals with identical 3-0 scores.

In Girls U-19, top seed Mahnoor Ali defeated Australia’s Elizabeth Wong.

In Girls U-17, top seed Mehwish Ali comfortably beat Australia’s Tina Ma.

In Girls U-15, second seed Sehrish Ali overcame New Zealand’s Oliva Van Zon.

This marks only the third time in squash history that three real sisters have reached the finals of an international platinum category event together.

In boys’ events:

Ahmed Ali Naz reached the Boys U-11 final.

Azan Ali Khan from Rawalpindi defeated Eden Finlay Mulligan 3-0 to enter the Boys U-17 final.

His younger brother Faizan Khan unfortunately missed the Boys U-13 semifinal due to a train delay.

Pakistan continues to shine in international junior squash.