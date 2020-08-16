Five killed, three injured in Loralai road accident  
Web Desk
10:37 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
LORALAI - Five persons including three women have been killed and another three got injured in Loralai road accident.

According to media reports, the incident occurred at Dosarka in Shabozai area of Loralai district on Saturday where a collision between a car and truck leave five people dead at the spot.  

The incident occurred after a speeding car hit a truck, the injured and deceased belong to the same family.

The injured were shifted to Teaching Hospital Loralai.

