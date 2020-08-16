President Alvi urges Ulema to play role in sensitizing people regarding mother & child health  

08:40 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
President Alvi urges Ulema to play role in sensitizing people regarding mother & child health  
ISLAMABAD - President, Dr Arif Alvi has urged Ulema to play their role in sensitizing the people regarding mother and child health.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema led by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman in Karachi, he also asked the Ulema to educate people about women’s inheritance rights according to the injunctions of Islam.

The delegation appreciated the role of the President and the government for creating inter-sects and inter-faith harmony and for taking Ulema on board on all matters of importance especially during Covid-19, the Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, the Ulema expressed their gratitude for opening the mosques during Ramazan with Standard Operating Procedures.

Meanwhile, Dr Arif Alvi has said that it is an honour to present Nishan-i-Pakistan award to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his life long struggle for the rights of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a Tweet, the President said a tribute through him also to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The President further said that he wished he could have done it in person.

