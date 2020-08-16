NLCC conduct anti-locust operations in Balochistan, Sindh  

09:29 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
NLCC conduct anti-locust operations in Balochistan, Sindh  
QUETTA - The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) has conducted locust control operations in Sindh and Balochistan during the last 24 hours. 

The NLCC joint teams continued the operations in more than 1200 hectares of land in the provinces. 

According to National Locust Control Centre, these operations were carried out on 100 hectares of district Lasbella of Balochistan and 1100 hectares of land in district Tharparkar of Sindh. 

No Locust present has been reported in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

