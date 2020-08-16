Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on death anniversary
Web Desk
10:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The  23rd death anniversary of legendary ‘Qawwali’ maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was observed across the country on Sunday.

He was popularly regarded as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali”, meaning “The King of Qawwali”.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born in Faisalabad on October, 13, 1948, and was considered one of the trend-setters and pioneers of fusion music in Pakistan.

Hailing from a Patiala gharana, Khan carried forward his family’s 600-year-old Qawwali tradition and introduced it to international audiences.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records‚ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan holds the world record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali artist.

The government of Pakistan bestowed Pride of Performance on the legendary singer in 1987 for his contribution to Pakistani music. He was also honored with the prestigious UNESCO Music Prize. The music maestro released around 25 Qawwali albums.

His massive hit `Dam Mast Qalandar’ became household anthem. His Hamd “Wohi Khuda Hai” and the national song “Mera Paigham Pakistan” are still popular among the music lovers.

Khan lost his battle with lung cancer in 1997.

