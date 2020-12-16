'Papa' comes to rescue teen 'manhandled' by Military Police in Islamabad (VIDEO)
Just months after the nation witnessed ‘Colonel ki biwi’, a new viral video shows a young boy hurling verbal abuse at a Pakistan Military Police (MP) official in the Capital.
In the video, the boy can be seen complaining to his father about an MP who allegedly tore his jacket and assaulted him.
It is though unclear what actually happened.
‘Main Tere Khawabon Main Aounga’, the charged boy can be heard shouting at the official in a threatening tone.
part 2:
‘BABE mei tumse badd mei bat krta hon ft Baba isne mujhe muqay marey meri jacket pharriii’???????????????? pic.twitter.com/o32CcI7FXa— Kiani (@kianiiihere) December 15, 2020
Another video shows the father arriving at the incident and the boy hurls abuses at the official again.
Guys. Jokes apart.
Now look at his ‘baba’ threatening MP guy shamelessly. This is where we as a nation are messed up. I’m disgusted over this brat behaviour by father and son.
Stupid & disgusting. pic.twitter.com/HWxQHpzKO2— Kiani (@kianiiihere) December 15, 2020
On the other hand, the boy says it was the official who was at wrong.
The video posted online is the aftermath of the physical assault of 'Muhammad Waqas'. If you were wrongfully assaulted by someone appointed to protect wouldn't you call your father? If you were told your mother is a slut wouldn't you stand up to protect her?— m (@maakapayyar) December 15, 2020
