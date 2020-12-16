'Papa' comes to rescue teen 'manhandled' by Military Police in Islamabad (VIDEO)
07:31 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
'Papa' comes to rescue teen 'manhandled' by Military Police in Islamabad (VIDEO)
Just months after the nation witnessed ‘Colonel ki biwi’, a new viral video shows a young boy hurling verbal abuse at a Pakistan Military Police (MP) official in the Capital.

In the video, the boy can be seen complaining to his father about an MP who allegedly tore his jacket and assaulted him.

It is though unclear what actually happened.

‘Main Tere Khawabon Main Aounga’, the charged boy can be heard shouting at the official in a threatening tone.

Another video shows the father arriving at the incident and the boy hurls abuses at the official again.

On the other hand, the boy says it was the official who was at wrong.

