Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed says no to politics

ISLAMABAD – Former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has said that he will never join politics.

The former top spymaster said that all speculations about him joining politics or becoming part of PTI were totally false, reported The News.

He said that he would not join politics after two-year bar nor afterwards. A day earlier, a video had gone viral where the former three-star officer of the Pakistan Army was invited by the local PTI leadership in Chakwal to join the Imran Khan-led PTI.

The video showed Hamid attending a gathering in his native village in Chakwal. In it, an unidentified person, addressing the gathering, praised the former spy chief for his services in the military and the development of the area.

Lt Gen Faiz had retired from service after General Asim Munir took command of the Pakistan Army as the chief of army staff.

The former DG ISI had requested early retirement after the prime minister had approved Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza’s elevation to the four-star rank.

His application for early retirement was approved on December 2 after the Defence Ministry forwarded his request to the premier.

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz was promoted to the three-star rank in April 2019 and was appointed as the adjutant general at the General Headquarters (GHQ). Before his elevation, he was serving as the head of the Counter Intelligence Wing of the ISI.

In June of the same year, Lt Gen (retd) Faiz was posted as the director general of ISI, replacing Gen Asim Munir, the incumbent chief of army staff.

He also served as Bahawalpur Corps Commander. Previously, he served as commander of the Peshawar Corps for less than a year.