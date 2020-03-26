PM Imran chairs NCC meeting on coronavirus today
08:36 AM | 26 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair second meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on coronavirus in Islamabad today (Thursday).

While addressing a news briefing in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza informed this and that the meeting will review implementation status of the decisions taken during the previous meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

The Special Assistant said the committee of parliamentary leaders is being constituted to oversight situation arising out of Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about Coronavirus statistics in Pakistan, he said so far, total confirmed cases are 1022 with Islamabad 20, Punjab 310, Sindh 413, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 80, Balochistan 117, Azad Jammu and Kashmir one, and Gilgit-Baltistan 81. 

Dr Zafar Mirza said eight Coronavirus-hit persons have died, 21 patients have recovered, while five are in critical situation.

He said five hundred thousand N-95 masks have been received from China.

The special assistant also informed that Pakistan will receive personal protection equipment within next two days to counter coronavirus epidemic.

