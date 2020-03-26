Punjab bans pillion riding till April 7
09:43 AM | 26 Mar, 2020
LAHORE - The Punjab government on Wednesday night imposed a province-wide ban on pillion riding till April 7 as part of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus,.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home secretary, the provincial government imposed the ban on pillion riding under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code and it will come into effect immediately, reported a private news channel.

However, women, senior citizens, children, journalists and law enforcers would be exempted from the ban.

