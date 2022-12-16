US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole visits Sargodha

SARGODHA - US Consulate General Lahore William K. Makaneole visited Punjab's Sargodha district here on Thursday.

During his two days visit, he underscored the US Government’s commitment to the people of Pakistan through economic development, exchange programs, and cultural preservation programs which have strengthened U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relations over the past 75 years.

During the visit to the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce, he met with members of the and toured the National Orange Factory to discuss the further strengthening of economic ties between the US and Pakistan.

He said the United States is Pakistan’s largest export market and American companies have been leading investors in Pakistan for the past 20 years. In the past year alone, U.S. investment in Pakistan increased by over 50 per cent, reaching its highest level in over a decade.

The Consul General also planted a tree at the Sargodha Botanical Garden and applauded the domestic initiatives Pakistan is pursuing – the Clean Green Pakistan Movement. Mr Makaneole stated, ‘Clean energy is critical to fighting the impact of climate change. During our 75 years of partnership, the US has always stood by Pakistan.”

He emphasized that the United States is continuing this strong tradition, having thus far contributed more than $95 million in cash, food, health, security, disaster preparedness, and capacity building in response to the devastating flooding.

CG Makaneole greeted students at the Lincoln Corner at the University of Sargodha. Did you know there are 6 Lincoln Corners in Punjab?! At these multi-media centers visitors can connect, practice their English, and learn about America. pic.twitter.com/ZbXPqQL0LV — U.S. Consulate General Lahore (@USCGLahore) December 13, 2022

At the University of Sargodha, Consul General Makaneole visited the local Lincoln Corner, the oldest in Punjab. These Corners provide students and the local community with a multi-media resource center for interaction with expert speakers, taking part in STEM activities, practising English language skills, and learning about the United States.

Meeting with members of the North Punjab Chapter of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network, Mr Makaneole praised them for the passion they bring to their communities and the bilateral relationship. Mr Makaneole also met with Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan and thanked her for their hospitality during the trip.