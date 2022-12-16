Mahi Baloch celebrates birthday with friends

Pakistani model and actor Mahi Baloch celebrated her birthday with friends in an impressive ceremony.

The Wo Mera Dil Tha actor took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos in which she can be seen cutting a cake to mark the important day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahi baloch ???? (@mahiii_baloch)

On the work front, Baloch appeared in many drama including Babul Ki Duaein Leti Ja, and Phir Se Wohi Raastay and Ishq Hai.