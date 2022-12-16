Mahi Baloch celebrates birthday with friends
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
Mahi Baloch celebrates birthday with friends
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani model and actor Mahi Baloch celebrated her birthday with friends in an impressive ceremony.

The Wo Mera Dil Tha actor took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos in which she can be seen cutting a cake to mark the important day.

On the work front, Baloch appeared in many drama including Babul Ki Duaein Leti Ja, and Phir Se Wohi Raastay and Ishq Hai.

Aymen Saleem reveals how unimportant desi aunties ... 11:17 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Aymen Saleem has proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. The 29-year-old ...

More From This Category
Janvhi Kapoor stuns in Pakistani designer's ...
11:42 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Why does Ahmed Ali Butt's wife wear hijab?
10:26 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah arrested ...
08:56 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Aryan Khan under fire for his latest ...
09:03 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Iman Ali reveals how she missed the chance to ...
10:53 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Elon Musk loses the ‘Richest Man in the ...
09:51 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 2022
08:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahi Baloch celebrates birthday with friends
11:54 AM | 16 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr