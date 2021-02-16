Pakistani FM Qureshi embarks on two-day visit to Egypt
Pakistani FM Qureshi embarks on two-day visit to Egypt
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday departed for Egypt on a two-day visit on the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart.

Qureshi is visiting Cairo on the invitation of Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry. The Foreign Minister will hold detailed consultations with Shoukry. Both sides will discuss bilateral relations. Qureshi and Shoukry will also hold a joint press conference as well.

He will also hold meetings with the Pakistani community as well as with Egyptian businessmen. Talks about investment opportunities and the incentives for foreign investors will also be discussed in the recent visit.

Before departing for Cairo, Foreign Minister said in a video message that Egypt is an "important country of the Muslim ummah which is also known as Africa's gateway".

"Promotion of trade with African countries is amongst our government's important priorities," he added.

The recent visit to Cairo is also meant to promote relations between both countries, he added.

