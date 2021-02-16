US security company exposes Indian hackers for spying on Pakistanis
WASHINGTON – A San Francisco-based cybersecurity company Lookout exposed that two Android malware, Sunbird and Hornbill, were involved in spying on Pakistani citizens and Indian Muslims.
The latest revelations disclose that BJP-backed hackers target Pakistani citizens and Islamic apps.
Sunbird and Hornbill are controlled by a state-sponsored group known as Confucius APT, which has been developing espionage software since 2013. These malware steal personal information, locations, and documents.
It further revealed that Indian hackers also steal data of Pakistanis living abroad. They monitor mobile applications linked to Muslims through malware.
EU DisinfoLab: Pakistan slams India for ... 07:15 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Thursday came hard on India for its maligning ...
Earlier, it was revealed that the European Union's investigative agency, DisinfoLab, made shocking revelations in its report about the Indian network for false propaganda and misleading news.
Key members of fake Indian forum resign after EU ... 12:58 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – EU DisinfoLab exposed another fake Indian forum that promotes diplomatic interests to influence the ...
