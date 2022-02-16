Gold price up by Rs50 per tola in Pakistan
08:50 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Gold price broke its two-day losing streak with a slight gain of Rs50 per tola on Wednesday.
The precious metal surged by Rs50 to Rs125,750 per tola while price of 10 grams increased by Rs43 to Rs107,810.
In the international market, the yellow metal stayed above the $1,850-per-ounce mark with an increase of $5. It was traded at at $1,856.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams today.
