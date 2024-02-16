Naseem Shah goes viral for hilarious singing video

Islamabad United's young pace sensation, Naseem Shah, surprised everyone (including himself!) with a birthday gift of a different kind - a hilarious singing moment caught on camera. Fans are erupting online after a behind-the-scenes clip revealed Shah's unexpected vocal talents (or lack thereof!).
While testing the microphone during a podcast for the "backward point" show, Shah launched into a song. When he took off the headphones, expecting to hear his usual voice, what erupted was... well, something entirely different. Shah himself couldn't help but crack up at the surprising transformation, jokingly comparing his "Chahat Fateh Ali Khan" voice to the legendary singer's father, "Rahat Fateh Ali Khan."
The Islamabad United franchise, never one to miss a good moment, seized the opportunity to delight fans. They shared the clip across social media, wishing Shah a happy birthday and raising anticipation for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.
The wait is over! Turn up the volume 🔊— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 15, 2024
Kali Kali Zulfon Ke FT @iNaseemShah on his birthday 🥳#UnitedWeWin #RedHotSquad🦁 #HBLPSL9 @point_backward pic.twitter.com/nvjy5N7et7
Shah, now representing Islamabad United after three seasons with Quetta Gladiators, will be looking to make his mark on the new team. With the first half of the season taking place in Lahore and Multan, and the second half in Karachi and Rawalpindi, the stage is set for an electrifying tournament. Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony in Lahore and the thrilling matches to come!
So, get ready for fast bowling, big wins, and maybe even a few unexpected off-field surprises. With Naseem Shah and Islamabad United in the mix, PSL 9 promises to be one for the books!
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
