Naseem Shah goes viral for hilarious singing video

Maheen Khawaja
07:14 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
Naseem Shah goes viral for hilarious singing video
Source: Naseem Shah (Instagram)

Islamabad United's young pace sensation, Naseem Shah, surprised everyone (including himself!) with a birthday gift of a different kind - a hilarious singing moment caught on camera. Fans are erupting online after a behind-the-scenes clip revealed Shah's unexpected vocal talents (or lack thereof!).

While testing the microphone during a podcast for the "backward point" show, Shah launched into a song. When he took off the headphones, expecting to hear his usual voice, what erupted was... well, something entirely different. Shah himself couldn't help but crack up at the surprising transformation, jokingly comparing his "Chahat Fateh Ali Khan" voice to the legendary singer's father, "Rahat Fateh Ali Khan."

The Islamabad United franchise, never one to miss a good moment, seized the opportunity to delight fans. They shared the clip across social media, wishing Shah a happy birthday and raising anticipation for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Here's how fans reacted:

Shah, now representing Islamabad United after three seasons with Quetta Gladiators, will be looking to make his mark on the new team. With the first half of the season taking place in Lahore and Multan, and the second half in Karachi and Rawalpindi, the stage is set for an electrifying tournament. Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony in Lahore and the thrilling matches to come!

So, get ready for fast bowling, big wins, and maybe even a few unexpected off-field surprises. With Naseem Shah and Islamabad United in the mix, PSL 9 promises to be one for the books!

PCB issues update on Naseem Shah’s rehabilitation after surgery

Naseem Shah goes viral for hilarious singing video

