COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran to discuss national security
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed national security and various professional affairs of the armed forces.
Reports in local media say the top civil and military leaders discussed the security situation across the Line of Control (LoC) along with other regional security matters at Prime Minister Office.
On Wednesday, United Nations Security Council took up the matter of ceasefire violations along with Line of Control (LoC) and discussed situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir in closed door meeting in New York.
FM Qureshi meets UN leaders to highlight grave ...
NEW YORK - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met UN Secretary-General Mr Antonio Guterres in New York and ...
On Tuesday, COAS Bajwa has said that Pakistan would continue to play its role for regional peace without compromising on national security.
The top general had said that Pakistan was the leading participant in the region with significant contributions towards peace and stability.
“We shall continue to play our responsible and positive role towards this end without compromising national security and defence of the motherland at whatever cost,” the COAS had said.
