PM Imran inaugurates new Hassan Abdal Railway Station building on Friday

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Hassan Abdal Railway Station on Friday, the government has said.

Hassan Abdal railway station has been constructed at a cost of 300 million rupees. It consists the grand and the first floors.

Clean and cold water plants have been installed for the convenience of the passengers. Apart from this, a canteen has also been constructed along with the waiting area.

A new tubewell has also been installed to meet the water requirement of Hassan Abdal railway station as well as installation of 300 KV generator for uninterrupted power supply.