750 Prize Bond 2023 – Check Draw Results Online

KARACHI – The Karachi office will hold Prize Bond Rs. 200 draw No. 93 today January 16, 2023 (Monday).
The winner’s list of the Rs.750 prize bond will be updated here soon...
Winning Amount Of Rs. 200 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 750/-
|01
|1,500,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 750/-
|03
|500,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 750/-
|1696
|9,300
|3rd Prize
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs1,500,000 while three prizes of Rs500,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
The third prize of Rs 9,300 will be awarded to 1,696 lucky winners.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
