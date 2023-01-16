750 Prize Bond 2023 – Check Draw Results Online

KARACHI – The Karachi office will hold Prize Bond Rs. 200 draw No. 93 today January 16, 2023 (Monday).

Winning Amount Of Rs. 200 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 750/- 01 1,500,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 750/- 03 500,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 750/- 1696 9,300 3rd Prize

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs1,500,000 while three prizes of Rs500,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

The third prize of Rs 9,300 will be awarded to 1,696 lucky winners.

