Lt Gen (r) Hidayatur Rehman made AJK Public Service Commission chairman

MUZAFFARGARH – A former general of the Pakistan Army has been picked to head the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

A notification issued by the AJK government approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Hidayat ur Rehman (r) as the chairman of the region's recruitment body.

The notification, dated January 13, 2024, stated "In exercise of powers conferred under Article 48 sub-article 2 of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution 1974, read with Section 3 of the AJK Service Commission Act, 1986 the President Azad Kashmir is pleased to approve the appointment of Chairman and Members of Azad Kashmir Public Service Commission."

🚨🚨#BREAKING: MashAllah another retired general got the job, Lt Gen (r) Hidayat ur Rehman appointed as new Chairman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission. pic.twitter.com/YChlYC347E — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) January 15, 2024

It named Lt. Gen Hidayat ur Rehman as Chairman while Aijaz Lone, Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim Aziz, and Saeed Bashir Butt are named as members of the body.

The appointment garnered attention as the new chief of service commission is Lt. Gen Hidayat ur Rehman (r) who also served as Peshawar Corps Commander in 2014 when the Army Public School (APS) tragedy occurred.