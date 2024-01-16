Sher Afzal Marwat comes down hard on President Alvi for 'betraying PTI in hard times'

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi, a key ally of Imran Khan’s party, continues to remain nominal head of the executive and the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, despite his party premier ousted from PM office and PTI is facing a crackdown.
Amid the crackdown, Alvi stayed in the office and now his party officials dialed tirade against him for allegedly betraying Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
PTI Senior Vice-President Sher Afzal Marwat hurled serious accusations against President Dr Arif Alvi. Marwat, who is contesting polls after defying legal woes, said Alvi made moves that were not in the party’s interests.
He said Alvi’s actions depicted his real intentions. He further mentioned that Arif Alvi's son applied for a party ticket, and he opposed it. He accused Alvi of deceit, alleging that the latter went to Hajj to provide an opportunity for the Senate chairman and then government [PDM] to make changes in legislation about lawmaker's disqualification.
He also blamed him for approving Army Act and Cyber Crime Act, and continued saying that he played no role in the conduct of elections.
Lamenting the current situation, he also raised questions at criticized the inappropriate distribution of party tickets for upcoming elections.
As PTI is facing its darkest times Marwat’s startling revelations expose party's internal rift and disagreements, adding a layer of complexity to the political dynamics.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
