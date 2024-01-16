Sher Afzal Marwat comes down hard on President Alvi for 'betraying PTI in hard times'

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi, a key ally of Imran Khan’s party, continues to remain nominal head of the executive and the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, despite his party premier ousted from PM office and PTI is facing a crackdown.

Amid the crackdown, Alvi stayed in the office and now his party officials dialed tirade against him for allegedly betraying Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PTI Senior Vice-President Sher Afzal Marwat hurled serious accusations against President Dr Arif Alvi. Marwat, who is contesting polls after defying legal woes, said Alvi made moves that were not in the party’s interests.

He said Alvi’s actions depicted his real intentions. He further mentioned that Arif Alvi's son applied for a party ticket, and he opposed it. He accused Alvi of deceit, alleging that the latter went to Hajj to provide an opportunity for the Senate chairman and then government [PDM] to make changes in legislation about lawmaker's disqualification.

He also blamed him for approving Army Act and Cyber Crime Act, and continued saying that he played no role in the conduct of elections.

Lamenting the current situation, he also raised questions at criticized the inappropriate distribution of party tickets for upcoming elections.

As PTI is facing its darkest times Marwat’s startling revelations expose party's internal rift and disagreements, adding a layer of complexity to the political dynamics.

