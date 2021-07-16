Malala loves to face fast bowling

Malala Yousafzai has said that she loved to play cricket as a girl, but that boys wouldn't throw the ball to her the same way they did to each other.

The young sensation took to Instagram and posted her photos of playing cricket. She wrote, “As a girl, I loved to play cricket with my friends and brothers. But I noticed that boys would throw a slower ball to me, assuming girls were afraid to hit a fast ball. I always shouted back at them and told them to throw the ball like they would if I were a boy.”

The Nobel laureate spoke about the importance of sports. For her, playing sports helped give her the boldness to be competitive and resilient in her fight for girls’ education and equality.

The young Pakistani education activist turned 24 years old last week.

Malala rose to fame after the Taliban attacked her in 2012 for campaigning for girls' education in her village despite the ban. The then-teenager was shot in the face, after which she was rushed to the hospital. The government of Pakistan later sent her to the United Kingdom for further treatment.

Since the attack, Malala has been living in the UK. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Oxford last year.