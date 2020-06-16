Earthquake measuring 5.7 jolts various parts of Pakistan
01:22 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - A moderate earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale on Tuesday jolted several parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, North Waziristan, Nowshera, Swat, Mansehra and Abbottabad.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded the depth of the earthquake at 112 kilometres and its epicentre at the Tajikstan.
The tremor, which felts in several parts in the country, however, no loss of life and property has been reported from any part of the country so far, a private news channel reported.
-
-
-
- Earthquake measuring 5.7 jolts various parts of Pakistan01:22 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020