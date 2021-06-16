FM Qureshi to embark on official visit to Turkey this week

ISLAMABAD – Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to embark on an official visit to Turkey this week where he will attend the diplomacy forum in Antalya from June 18-20.

Reports in local news media cited that this visit will be the third visit of Qureshi in the last three months. He is expected to meet Afghan, Iranian and Kuwaiti counterparts besides other foreign ministers and diplomats on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Sources quoted by news outlets stated that the foreign minister is also expected to call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier on May 19, Qureshi held a meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the crisis in the Middle East. He visited Turkey on special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight the Gaza crisis.

In another similar development, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed a new trilateral mechanism involving Turkey, Pakistan, and Hungary for the security of Kabul airport after the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Erdogan proposes joint Pakistan, Hungary mission ... 03:03 PM | 15 Jun, 2021 ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed a new trilateral cooperative mission to defend and ...

Turkey is reported to have offered to guard the airport amid concerns over the security along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to Kabul.