Three ruling party's, four opposition lawmakers banned from entering parliament after recent chaos

ISLAMABAD – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday banned the entry of seven lawmakers into the Parliament House over the recent chaos.

The notification issued by NA Speaker Qaiser cited that the list includes three members of PTI, three members of PML-N, and one member of PPP.

PPP’s Agha Rafiullah, PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Ali Gohar Khan, and Chaudhry Hamid Hameed while PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan, Abdul Majeed Khan, and Fahim Khan have been banned.

گزشتہ روز قومی اسمبلی کے اجلاس اور قائد حزب اختلاف کی تقریر کے دوران خلل پیدا کرنے والے ارکان جن کا رویہ غیر پارلیمانی اور نامناسب تھا ان کے ایوان میں داخلے پر پابندی عائد کردی گئی ہے pic.twitter.com/Gs5kBjWqyI — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) June 16, 2021

The order reads that three members from the ruling party and four opposition members have been found to have violated the rules despite the repeated direction of the speaker. Therefore, these members are required not to enter into the precincts of the Parliament House till further orders’.

The action from Speaker NA comes after his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during which they discussed the recent rumpus.

On Tuesday, PTI lawmakers and a member of the security staff were injured when the treasury and opposition lawmakers traded barbs and tossed copies of the budget book at each other during a debate on the budget in the National Assembly.

As PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, started addressing the session and raised his concerns about the budget unveiled by the Imran Khan-led PTI government for the next fiscal year, PTI legislators raised slogans and blew whistles to interrupt him.

Two injured as PTI, PML-N lawmakers toss copies ... 09:27 PM | 15 Jun, 2021 ISLAMABAD – A PTI lawmaker and a member of the security staff were injured when the treasury and opposition ...

PTI lawmakers were apparently trying to settle the score with the opposition by interrupting Sharif as PML-N lawmakers had created a ruckus in the lower house of the parliament when Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget last week.

On Tuesday, the situation aggravated when PTI lawmaker Ali Nawaz Awan was caught hurling abuses at opposition leaders in the presence of his women colleagues. The two sides ended up throwing budget books at each other.

As the two sides were tossing budget books at each other, PTI MNA Maleeka Bokhari, who serves as Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, and a member of the security staff were injured. Security officials were trying to pull the lawmakers away when one of them was injured.