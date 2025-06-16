Kia Stonic EX Relaunch in Pakistan; Check New Price, Specs here

ISLAMABAD – Kia Motors Pakistan officially relaunched its SUV, Stonic EX, marking strong return to local auto market.

The Korean auto giant earlier suspended bookings and now resumed sales with attractive price tag of Rs47.67 lacs. Bookings for Stonic EX are now open, with deliveries expected to begin in June.

Customers can secure their vehicles through Kia dealerships nationwide or via the brand’s official website, highlighting Kia’s focus on a convenient and customer-friendly buying experience.

KIA Stonic EX

The relaunch reflects Kia’s optimism about the growing demand for SUVs in Pakistan, offering a blend of style, performance, and value. The competitively priced Stonic EX aims to attract a wide range of buyers looking for an affordable yet high-quality SUV option.

With this strategic move, Kia Motors is set to regain momentum and strengthen its position in the Pakistani automotive sector.