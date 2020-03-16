Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi sworn in as SC judge
Web Desk
10:34 AM | 16 Mar, 2020
Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi sworn in as SC judge
Share

ISLAMABAD - Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi on Monday sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Naqvi filled the seat that was left vacant by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa's departure.

The oath-taking ceremony, which was attended by top court judges, law officers, and senior lawyers. Justice Naqvi will serve as a Supreme Court Judge until 2025.

The Ministry of Law had issued a notification after the approval of President Arif Alvi.

Hailing from Gujranwala, Justice Naqvi was elevated to the Bench on 19 February 2010 at the Lahore High Court, Lahore. Justice Naqvi has been a practicing Advocate at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the High Courts since 2001 and 1988.

More From This Category
Pakistan President Alvi leaves for China amid ...
12:49 PM | 16 Mar, 2020
Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to ...
12:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2020
Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi sworn in as SC judge
10:34 AM | 16 Mar, 2020
COAS Bajwa visits family of Wing Commander Noman ...
11:02 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Pakistan President on first visit to China amid ...
10:44 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb ...
08:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I request everyone to not shake hands: Shehzad Roy
02:56 PM | 16 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr