US Consul General Makaneole congratulates 214 'English Works!' graduates

LAHORE – The U.S. Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole congratulated 214 students from Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sialkot on graduating from the English Works! program, sponsored by the U.S. Embassy Islamabad in collaboration with the Lahore Institute of Future Education (LIFE).

“Your new skills will help you find better jobs, support your families, and become community leaders who contribute to building a prosperous, proud, and peaceful Pakistan,” said Consul General Makaneole.

The English for Workforce Development in Pakistan, popularly known as English Works!, helps unemployed or under-employed youth, ages 17-25, improve their English language skills while learning entrepreneurial and technical skills needed to increase their employability.

Lahore, known as the city of colleges is a major hub for educational opportunities. - CG Makaneole at the graduation ceremony of English Works! #EnglishWorks! is a U.S. Mission run program in partnership with the Lahore Institute of Future Education (LIFE). pic.twitter.com/15m0zIwH5f — U.S. Consulate General Lahore (@USCGLahore) March 16, 2022

The English Works! Program strengthens people-to-people ties between the United States and Pakistan, builds the capacity of Pakistani workers, and creates a better educated and more skilled workforce. Since the English Works! program began, 2,560 students have graduated; 1,264 students in 12 cities across Pakistan currently are enrolled in the program. At present, the U.S. Mission in Pakistan sponsors English Works! at four sites in Punjab: Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Sialkot.

At the Graduation Ceremony, Consul General Makaneole said, “You are no longer English Works! students, you are now English Works! alumni. As alumni, you are invited to join the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) which is the largest U.S. government exchange network in the world.” He also thanked the Lahore Institute of Future Education for their partnership and support.