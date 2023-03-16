Eight terrorists killed, two Pakistan Army troops injured in South Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI – At least eight terrorists were killed and two security personnel sustained injuries in an operation in South Waziristan on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said armed forces carried out an operation on a tipoff about the presence of militants in the Zinghara area of the mountainous region, and eight militants were gunned down after a heavy gun battle between the security forces and terrorists.

The military’s media wing further mentioned that two Pakistan Army troops suffered injuries and unfortunately two children embraced martyrdom during crossfire.

KP and Balochistan, the two regions neighboring Afghanistan, witnessed a sharp escalation of attacks. Last week, Pakistan Army eliminated nine militants in two separate operations in North Waziristan.

Armed forces continued IBO against terrorism across the country, and more than 150 terrorists were killed in last three months.