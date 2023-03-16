Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia announces refund policy for domestic pilgrims ...

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the refund policies before and after issuing the permit for the pilgrims based in the kingdom who have registered for this year’s Hajj.
The ministry has clarified that in case the permit has not been issued, domestic pilgrims who cancel their registration before the 14th of Shawwal will be refunded the full amount. On the other hand, if the pilgrims are refused the Hajj permit, the fees for electronic services will be deducted.
Moreover, the ministry has announced that once the permit is issued, 10% of contract value will be deducted, besides the fees for e-services, from those pilgrims who cancel their registration after the 15th of Shawwal and until the end of Dhul Qada.
The ministry has however, clarified in clear terms that any amounts paid after Dhul Hijjah 1 will not be refunded.
It has also been clarified that pilgrims who are unable to perform Hajj due to acute circumstances such as deaths, medical conditions, criminal proceedings, traffic accidents requiring hospitalization or Covid-19 infection after Dhul Hijjah 1 will be exempted from the refund policy and will be fully repaid provided they present proof to substantiate their claims.
The exemption will also cover reservations that may be in conflict with any updates to the current regulatory policies or health requirements, Saudi Gazette reported.
The ministry has highlighted that for canceling the Hajj permit, Absher platform should be used, followed by cancellation of the reservation via its website, or the Nusuk app.
The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom that would see 2.3 million Muslims in the kingdom. This is the first time that the number of pilgrims has been restored to pre-Covid levels.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340
|343.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 to reach Rs203,500 on Thursday, maintain his gaining momentum during this business week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs943 to settle at Rs174,468.
The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $2 to close at $1926.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
