Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia announces refund policy for domestic pilgrims ...

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the refund policies before and after issuing the permit for the pilgrims based in the kingdom who have registered for this year’s Hajj.

The ministry has clarified that in case the permit has not been issued, domestic pilgrims who cancel their registration before the 14th of Shawwal will be refunded the full amount. On the other hand, if the pilgrims are refused the Hajj permit, the fees for electronic services will be deducted.

Moreover, the ministry has announced that once the permit is issued, 10% of contract value will be deducted, besides the fees for e-services, from those pilgrims who cancel their registration after the 15th of Shawwal and until the end of Dhul Qada.

The ministry has however, clarified in clear terms that any amounts paid after Dhul Hijjah 1 will not be refunded.

It has also been clarified that pilgrims who are unable to perform Hajj due to acute circumstances such as deaths, medical conditions, criminal proceedings, traffic accidents requiring hospitalization or Covid-19 infection after Dhul Hijjah 1 will be exempted from the refund policy and will be fully repaid provided they present proof to substantiate their claims.

The exemption will also cover reservations that may be in conflict with any updates to the current regulatory policies or health requirements, Saudi Gazette reported.

The ministry has highlighted that for canceling the Hajj permit, Absher platform should be used, followed by cancellation of the reservation via its website, or the Nusuk app.

The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom that would see 2.3 million Muslims in the kingdom. This is the first time that the number of pilgrims has been restored to pre-Covid levels.