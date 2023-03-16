Pakistan Navy kicks off first CNS International Sailing Regatta to promote water sports

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy kicked off first ever international sailing event, the 1st CNS International Sailing Regatta at Naval Aquatic Club, Karachi.

In a statement, the Navy said the objective of the maiden Sailing Regatta is to foster water sports culture by bringing together sailors from national and foreign countries. CNS International Sailing Regatta aims to offer a platform for young Pakistani talents to train alongside some of the world’s top sailors and gain sailing tactics from their experiences, thereby enhancing potential of national team for future participation in international events like Asian games, Olympics etc, it said.

President Pakistan Sailing Federation Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem attended the launching ceremony as Chief Guest.

The sporting event will continue till March 20 and participants will take part in races in various categories including Laser Standard, Laser 4.7, and Windsurfing categories.

Sailors from Pakistan, Australia, Bahrain, Egypt, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand will demonstrate their skills by contending in multiple categories of the water sports competition.

Pakistan Navy also promoted water sports and even sponsored other athletic activities, including hockey, squash and golf.