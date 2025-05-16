Why were UAE young girls tossing hair side to side to welcome Trump?

ABU DHABI – US President Donald Trump is currently in the United Arab Emirates on the final leg of his Middle East tour after stopping in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Trump has signed significant financial deals with the UAE government during the tour. He has announced that the UAE will invest $1.4 trillion in the US’s AI sector over the next decade.

As the tour continues, a video showing the welcome accorded to Trump at the UAE presidential palace has gone viral on social media for some reasons.

The video shows a group of girls wearing white dress are tossing their hair side to side to the traditional music tunes to accord welcome to the visiting dignitary.

The video has grabbed the attention of social media users with some questioning the such kind of welcome ceremony while others coming to clarify the situation.

“Trump reception in #UAE, young girls putting forward their long hair. Isn’t it directly promotes raunchy culture?” a user wrote on X.

After a section of social media started slamming the welcome gesture, some came forward to clarify that is a traditional ritual or “part of a ceremonial welcome reserved for kings, heads of state, and those given the highest honor”.

The hair flipping ritual of Gulf women: A symbolic submission to the conqueror #Trump in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/dh1k1VOaul — Carole Tahan  (@ctahan) May 15, 2025

The user added, “It’s a gesture of grace, pride, and spiritual blessing”.