CSS age limit raised to 35 by National Assembly

The National Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to increase the age limit for Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations by five years, raising the maximum age from 30 to 35 years.

The resolution, moved by PML-N MNA Nausheen Iftikhar, also called for granting candidates up to five attempts to appear in the competitive examination — an effort widely seen as a step toward broadening access to civil services for a larger segment of the population.

The proposal received cross-party support in Friday’s session, reflecting a growing consensus that the current age limit is outdated and restrictive, particularly for individuals who face educational or economic barriers early in their careers.

Advocates of the resolution argued that the existing age cap unfairly disadvantages candidates who pursue higher education, postgraduate studies, or those affected by regional disparities in academic and employment opportunities.

The session was subsequently adjourned until Monday at 5 p.m., but the resolution has already sparked discussion among aspiring candidates and policymakers alike, many of whom see it as a long-overdue reform.

If implemented, the change could reshape the landscape of Pakistan’s civil service recruitment, offering fresh hope to thousands of aspirants who previously found themselves disqualified due to age constraints.