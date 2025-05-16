Is SBP banning currency notes with pen marks from July 2025?

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rejected claims that currency notes with pen marks or handwriting on it are being banned from July 1, 2025.

A spokesperson for the central bank has termed such reports false and misleading. He said SBP has not issued any notification in this regard.

The bank has issued the statement after a fake notification circulating on social media suggested that currency notes bearing pen marks will be invalid from next fiscal year 2025-26.

The SBP spokesperson said the currency notes are a national asset and should be handled with care to preserve their integrity. He however rejected the claims that a ban will be imposed on the use of notes with pen markings.