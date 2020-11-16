Bakhtawar's fiance? Social media flood with fake pictures of to-be groom

KARACHI –The Bhutto family has been in the news after the invitation card of Baktawar Bhutto's engagement with the son of U.S based business personality Younis Chaudhry went viral on social media and since then, people have been extremely curious to see the to-be groom.

Fake pictures of Bakhtawar's soon-to-be fiance have been doing rounds on social media. Without any confirmation, people have flooded the internet with random guesses about who the groom is.

As per the sources, the daughter of PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, is going to be engaged on the 27 of this month and will likely to marry Mahmood Chaudhry on January 30 next year.

As per the invitation card, Bakhtawar's engagement with Mahmood Chaudhry son of Chaudhry Muhammad Younus will take place at Bilawal House Karachi.

The organisers have mentioned a range of requirements for the guests for security reasons and prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. Guests have been requested to get tested for coronavirus and email the scanned copies of the results ahead of the event and no mobile phones will be allowed inside the venue.

“All attendees are requested to please email a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result 24 hours prior to attendance. This is a mandatory requirement for security clearance,” read the announcement.

“Please note — no photography or mobile phones will be permitted inside the venue and photographs will be available for all guests through our official photographer," read the invite.

“We thank you in advance for adhering to our safety protocols to keep you and your loved ones safe, and enable us all to enjoy the occasion,” it added.