Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma blessed with baby boy

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Rohit announced the joyful news on November 15 through his social media accounts, sharing his excitement with fans and followers.

Rohit and Ritika, who married on December 15, 2015, after years of dating, are already parents to a six-year-old daughter, Samaira. The arrival of their baby boy has added another milestone to their journey as a family.

The news comes as Rohit opted to stay back in India, missing the Indian team’s travel to Perth for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, which begins on November 22. Fans had speculated about his absence, and the announcement clarified the reason, garnering warm wishes and congratulations from across the cricketing world.