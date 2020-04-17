Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help LA charity distribute meals amid lockdown

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have volunteered to help distribute meals to those in need amid the coronaviruspandemic.

According to People, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex came out to deliver meals for Project Angel Food to help out others during these tough times.

On this day, the charity was joined by the Sussexes to distribute meals to those who are suffering from critical illnesses and are highly susceptible to the virus outbreak.

"They actually did two deliveries for us — one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday — and they've done it quietly," said Richard Ayoub, the executive director of the charitable organisation. "We're completely honoured."

According to the executive director of the charity, during their time at the event, the couple engaged with chefs, staff, volunteers, and other people participating in the service.

"What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It's just beautiful," Ayoub continues. "There's obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others."

Meghan and Prince Harry are now striving to live a financially independent life after quitting as royals this year.

