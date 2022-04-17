Christians celebrate Easter with religious zeal across Pakistan
09:38 AM | 17 Apr, 2022
Christians celebrate Easter with religious zeal across Pakistan
LAHORE – Like other parts of the globe, Christian community is celebrating their annual religious festival of Easter in Pakistan today.

Special services will be hosted at different places across the country where the people will attend prayers for salvation and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Christian community is celebrating the Easter holiday with traditional zeal and religious fervour across the country. The festival commemorates the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

Police have made special arrangements across the country to provide security cover to minority community on their special prayers.

