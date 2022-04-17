PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Canadian PM for felicitating him
The Canadian government on Sunday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.
In a tweet, the Canadian government expressed its desire to work together with Pakistan’s new government.
“Canada congratulates Pakistan’s new Prime Minister, @CMShehbaz. Canada will work with Pakistan’s new government to continue our long-standing relationship and strengthen our people-to-people ties.”
Canada congratulates Pakistan’s new Prime Minister, @CMShehbaz. Canada will work with Pakistan’s new government to continue our long-standing relationship and strengthen our people-to-people ties.— Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) April 15, 2022
The Prime Minister office thanked the Canadian government for extending greetings to new PM.
We thank the Government of Canada for its message of felicitations on assumption of office of the Prime Minister by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. We look forward to working with Canada to further deepen and strengthen our bilateral ties.— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 16, 2022
