PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Canadian PM for felicitating him
The Canadian government on Sunday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the Canadian government expressed its desire to work together with Pakistan’s new government.

“Canada congratulates Pakistan’s new Prime Minister, @CMShehbaz. Canada will work with Pakistan’s new government to continue our long-standing relationship and strengthen our people-to-people ties.”

The Prime Minister office thanked the Canadian government for extending greetings to new PM.

