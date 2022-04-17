PM Shehbaz Sharif holds PTI govt responsible for energy crisis
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the prevailing energy crisis in the country.
Addressing the National Assembly session on Saturday, the prime minister said that the ongoing loadshedding had nothing to do with the power generation capacity.
“Today there is loadshedding in the country due to gross mismanagement and incompetence of the previous government,” he added.
The prime minister said that he got briefings from the ministries of petroleum and energy over the loadshedding issue.
Shehbaz said the country had the capacity of generating 35,000 megawatts of electricity, but due to the closure of different power plants running on gas and oil, different parts of the country were facing loadshedding for the last few days.
He said the country was facing a shortage of about 6,000 MW of hydel power, which was linked to the melting of glaciers and the availability of water. Despite this, he said, the country had sufficient electricity to meet the requirements of the country.
The prime minister accused the previous PTI government of paying no attention towards the energy issue. He said that coal-fired and solar power plants had been lying closed. He said that one of the power plants having the capacity of generating 1,250 MW of electricity and which was to start generating power in 2019 had not been started yet.
He alleged that the previous government did not purchase LNG when its price was only $3 per unit, which now had surged manifold and stood at around $30-35 dollars per unit.
PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Canadian PM for ... 10:10 AM | 17 Apr, 2022
The Canadian government on Sunday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. In a ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif holds PTI govt responsible for energy crisis12:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- PPP won’t join federal cabinet, says Asif Zardari11:20 AM | 17 Apr, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Canadian PM for felicitating him10:10 AM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Christians celebrate Easter with religious zeal across Pakistan09:38 AM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and ...07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Inzamam-ul-Haq's daughter ties the knot in a beautiful ceremony04:01 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities mourn the death of Bilquis Edhi03:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022